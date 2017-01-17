As demand swells, Robusta beans prices rise to $2,200 per tonne

After witnessing price drop and severe weather conditions, growers have finally got some good news. Global prices of variety of coffee, of which India is a major grower, have increased by around 58 per cent year on year and 80 per cent in the last 52-week to $2200. However, its production has not gone up.



Ramesh Rajah, President of the Exporters Association said that the prices have recovered and have touched $2200 per tonne from $1,400 a tonne a year ago. The current price is also highest in the last 52-week. growers said that this would help them achieve the break-even.

"Given the current situation the price will not come down," he adds.

The price increase was mainly due to demand and supply mis-match. Traditionally, the demand was high for beans, which is costlier than Robusta. However, due to economic slowdown in many developed and developing countries, people have become cost conscious and are opting for the cheaper variety. Hence, the push in demand for beans, said Rajah.

The International Organisation (ICO) predicted that global production in 2016-17 will remain relatively stable, up 0.1% to 151.6 million bags. As a result, World consumption for 2015-16 has been revised up to 155.7 million bags (up 2.6% on 2014/15). This represents a significant deficit compared to production of 151.4 million bags.

This total volume comprises increase in production of Arabica, up by 4.4% to 93.5 million bags (an extra 3.9 million bags compared to last year), while Robusta's production is expected to fall by 6% or 3.7 million bags lower mainly due to drop in production at Brazil and Vietnam.



While price increase would help growers reach the break-even, in India production has dropped by around 20 per cent. This has made exports difficult as the return is low.

Indian exporters are not able to expand beyond its traditional markets due to low production. Italy was the largest buyer accounting for close to a fourth of Indian shipments, followed by Germany, Russia and Belgium.

export in 2016 touched a new high of 3.6 lakh tonnes, an increase of around 17 per cent. But the realisation, in dollar term, was down by around 3 per cent due to fluctuations in Indian Rupee against Dollar.

In 2016, the total shipments grew by around 18 per cent to 51,648 tonnes (43,785 tonnes in 2015), while the exports were up by around 20 per cent at 2,01,000 tonnes (1,67,000 tonnes).