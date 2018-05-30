Ashoka Buildcon Q4 net jumps 51% to Rs 1.05 bn, revenue up 11% to Rs 7.5 bn

-
ALSO READ
Ashoka Buildcon gains as JV emerges highest bidder for TOT project
Road infrastructure firms witness surge in order inflow in current quarter
KNR Constructions, Sadbhav Engineering among road infra space's top picks
Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 20-bn hybrid annuity project from NHAI in Andhra
Dilip Buildcon slips 14% post Q4 results
-
Highways sector player Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a 51.11 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 1.05 billion for the March quarter, 2017-18.
The company had in comparison clocked net profit of Rs 7.5 billion for the January-March of last fiscal, 2016-17.
Its total income rose to Rs 7.5 billion during the quarter as against Rs 5.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses reduced to Rs 5.4 billion during the quarter against Rs 5.7 billion in the same quarter of 2016-17.
The company stock closed 2.70 per cent down at Rs 254.10 on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU