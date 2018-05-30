JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News » Market Update

Infosys concludes acquisition of US based Wongdoody at $75 million
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 net jumps 51% to Rs 1.05 bn, revenue up 11% to Rs 7.5 bn

Total expenses reduced to Rs 5472.7 million during the quarter against Rs 5737.7 million in the same quarter of 2016-17

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Markets, Up, Down, BSE, NSE, Stocks

Highways sector player Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a 51.11 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 1.05 billion for the March quarter, 2017-18.

The company had in comparison clocked net profit of Rs 7.5 billion for the January-March of last fiscal, 2016-17.

Its total income rose to Rs 7.5 billion during the quarter as against Rs 5.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses reduced to Rs 5.4 billion during the quarter against Rs 5.7 billion in the same quarter of 2016-17.

The company stock closed 2.70 per cent down at Rs 254.10 on BSE.
 
First Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements