Asset mobilisation from NFOs climbs to 9-yr high

Asset mobilisation through new fund offers (NFOs) in the equity segment has hit a nine-year high.

India’s burgeoning fund industry collected nearly Rs 16,700 crore this year — the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis. Fifty-two new equity schemes have been launched by several fund houses so far in 2017; most of these are close-ended. The total NFO count this year is less than that in 2014. However, the average offer size has helped the industry mobilise almost double of what it did in 2014. The average NFO size this year has been Rs ...