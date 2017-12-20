Astron Paper IPO over-subscribed 243.20 times

and Board Mills' (IPO) was over-subscribed 243.20 times so far on the last day of bidding today.



The to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 3,40,48,47,040 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE till 2000 hrs showed.



The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion got oversubscribed 103.36 times, non institutional investors 396.99 times and 76.26 times, said.The issue is in the price band of Rs 45-50.is the book running lead manager to the offer.The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.Incorporated in 2010, and Board Mills' is engaged in manufacturing of kraft paper.The company has in Gujarat.