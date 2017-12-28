Astron Paper shares to make stock market debut on Friday

Astron Paper & Board Mills will make its stock market debut on Friday after successfully concluding its initial public offer (IPO) last week.
The company's IPO was subscribed 243 times during December 15-20.
The issue was in a price band of Rs 45-50.
Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book running lead manager to the offer.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.
Incorporated in 2010, Astron Paper and Board Mills is engaged in manufacturing of kraft paper.
The company ha a manufacturing facility in Gujarat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU