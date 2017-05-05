Australia opens doors to Kesar mango exporters

This season, exporters from Gujarat and Maharashtra, two major growing states, are eyeing the market in

So far, a few consignments if were being exported to from southern states but the volume was low. In the past fortnight, however, three consignments of five tonnes have been shipped there from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

had earlier not allowed mangoes from these two states, as they did not have standard radiation systems, a requirement for fruit export. However, a delegation visited a radiation plant in Maharashtra last year and the Australian Biosecurity Import Conditions (Bicon) authority recently revised its protocol to allow Indian irradiated It has okayed facility centres at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and Krushak at Lasalgoan (near Nashik).

"Earlier, Kesar exports were not feasible as this variety grows priamarily in Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra. The recent move by the authority has opened this market. This, however, is the beginning and it is difficult to predict volumes," said Sudhanshu Sankhiadhar, deputy general manager at the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda).

Total export of from India was 46,000 tonnes in 2016-17, up from 36,329 tonnes in 2015-16.

Demand for Kesar mostly comes from West Asia, Canada, Britain and America. With Australia, the of China and South Korea also get opened. "We have already received several inquiries for Kesar this season. We will export about 1,200 kg by next week from Mumbai airport. Kesar is the most popular variety of after worldwide," said Abhijeet Bhosale, managing director of Pune-based Rainbow International.

Gujarat is the Kesart variety's home. Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Somnath and Kutch are the Kesar growing districts in the state, which produces about 230,000 tonnes a year. The 'Gir Kesar' of Junagadh has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, only the second variety of in India to get this, the other being the Dussehri of Uttar Pradesh.