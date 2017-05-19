Automotive Axles, Harita Seating Systems rally on good Q4 results

Automotive Axles hit a 52-week high of Rs 803, up 15% on BSE in early morning trade.

Shares of companies such as and rallied by up to 15% on the BSE in intra-day trade after reporting a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).



hit a 52-week high of Rs 803, up 15% on BSE in early morning trade, after the company posted 59% growth in net profit at Rs 17.27 crore in Q4FY17. It had profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the same quarter year ago.



Net operational revenue grew 12% to Rs 351 crore against Rs 312 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.



The board of directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2016-17.



surged 8% to Rs 739 after earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 45% to Rs 9.54 crore in Q4FY16 from Rs 6.57 crore in Q3FY16.

