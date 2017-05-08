Avenue Supermarts dips post Q4 results on profit booking

-
ALSO READAvenue Supermarts hits new high ahead of Q4 results Avenue Supermarts extends rally; stock soars over 25% in three days Avenue Supermarts hits new high since listing; up 18% in two days Avenue Supermarts IPO: Low free-float in D-Mart may drive up the share price Avenue Supermarts: All engines firing
-
Total revenue during the quarter increased 40.5% at Rs 3,120 crore over the previous year quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved from 6.93% in Q4FY16 to 6.95% in Q4FY17.
The company said Like for Like (LFL) growth has been 21.2% in FY17 vis-à-vis 21.5% in FY16. LFL means the growth in revenue from sale of same stores which have been operational for at least 24 months at the end of fiscal year.
For the FY17, Avenue Supermarts has reported 38.6% YoY growth in total revenue of Rs 11,912 crore, and net profit growth of 51.6% at Rs 483 crore over FY16.
The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 825 on BSE in early morning trade today, has appreciated by 26% since its listing on March 21, 2017. On comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 1.3% during the period till yesterday. The stock had gained 176% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 299 per share.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU