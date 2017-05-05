Avenue Supermarts hits new high ahead of Q4 results

-
ALSO READAvenue Supermarts extends rally; stock soars over 25% in three days Avenue Supermarts hits new high since listing; up 18% in two days Avenue Supermarts IPO: Low free-float in D-Mart may drive up the share price Avenue Supermarts makes it to top-100 most valuable firms on D-Street Avenue Supermarts IPO oversubscribed 1.38 times on Day One of issue
-
“Avenue Supermarts has reported a steady performance over the past five years. With continual store addition, coupled with improving margins, stable cash flows and control of usage of debt for expansion, the company’s performance has been sturdy,” YES Securities said in IPO note.
The company’s revenues, operating profits and net profits grew at an annual pace of about 40%, 48% and 51% respectively over the past four years ended FY16.
V-Mart Retail, the company engaged in same business, had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.
At 3:17 pm; the stock was up 5% at Rs 810 on BSE against 0.87% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. It is trading at its highest level since listing on March 21, 2017. With the today’s gain, it has gained 171% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 299 per share.
The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than two-fold with a combined 4.62 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU