Avenue Supermarts, IndiGo gain on inclusion in MSCI index

Avenue Supermarts, Biocon, HDFC Standard Life Insurance and InterGlobe Aviation were included in the MSCI India Domestic Index, which will take place as of the close of May 31, 2018, MSCI said in a press release. IDFC Bank, Power Finance Corporation and Vakrangee were deleted from the index.
D-Mart has surged 6% to Rs 1,517, while IndiGo rallied 5% to Rs 1,249 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Inclusion in the MSCI indices is usually an indication that the stocks will catch foreign fund managers' attention. Foreign active funds and exchange-traded funds, which track the MSCI indices, are likely to buy or sell shares of the companies included or excluded from these indices.
