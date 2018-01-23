Aviation shares gain; Jet Airways up 5% in intra-day

Shares of all three listed companies – (India), InterGlobe (which run IndiGo) and – rallied 5% on BSE in intra-day trade after the domestic air traffic first time cross the 100-million mark in 2017. (India) has surged 5% to Rs 824, while InterGlobe was up 4% to Rs 1,244, and by 2% at Rs 125 on BSE in intra-day deal on Tuesday. At 11:43 AM; these three stocks were trading 1% to 3% higher as compared to 0.65% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past one month, the shares had underperformed the market by gaining less than 5% till Monday. had slipped 18% against 6% rise in Sensex during the period. According to Business Standard report, the domestic air traffic surged 17.4% to cross the 100-million mark in 2017, a first for Indian skies.

Low fares, addition of new flights and economic growth have induced air travel in the country that has recorded double-digit passenger growth for 40 consecutive months. Last month, airlines flew 11.2 million passengers, 17.8% more than the same period in 2016. The load factor in 2017 was 86.1% as against 83.9% in 2016, added report.