Bajaj Auto hits new high on strong January sales

hit a new high of Rs 3,473, up 2% on BSE in early morning trade, after the company reported healthy growth for January, with total jumping 46% at 353,147 units over the previous year. It had sold total 241,917 units in the same month last year. The company’s overall motorcycles jump 36% year on year (YoY) at 288,936 units.

Three-wheelers saw the highest ever in a single month with the company sold 64,211 units, up 113% on YoY basis. had reported 30% YoY jump in total at 292,547 units, with motorcycles grew 13% at 228,762 units over the previous year. On cumulative basis, for the first 10 months (April to January) of the current financial year 2017-18, the company total of the company increased by 6% at 3.3 million units compared to 3.1 million units sold in the same 10 months of last financial year. is scheduled to announce the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017 (Q3FY18) today.