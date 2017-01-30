Bajaj Finance gains post Q3 results

The company’s net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) rose 33% to Rs 1,749 crore in Q3FY17 from Rs 1,320 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Asset quality improved on sequential basis as gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances improved to 1.47% in Q3 from 1.58% in Q2 and net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell to 0.39% from 0.43% in September quarter.
Gross NPA and Net NPA as of Q3FY16 stood at 1.29% and 0.26% respectively.
At 01:16 pm; the stock was up 4.6% at Rs 1,040 on the BSE as compared to 0.03% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.2 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
