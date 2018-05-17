Bajaj Finance hits record high as Q4 profit beats estimates;stock surges 7%

-
-
Net revenue from operations grew 40% at Rs 23.43 billion against Rs 16.78 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Analysts on an average had expected profit of Rs 6.46 billion and Rs 23.02 billion operational revenues for the quarter.
New loans booked during Q4FY18 increased by 51% to Rs 3.78 million from Rs 2.50 million in Q4FY17.
Assets quality of the company improves during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA as of March 31, 2018 stood at 1.48% and 0.38% respectively.
“As required by RBI guidelines, the Company has moved its NPA recognition policy from 4 months overdue to 3 months overdue in this financial year. The comparable Gross and Net NPA on 4 months overdue stood at 1.28% and 0.29% respectively as against 1.68% and 0.44% respectively as of March, 31 2017,” Bajaj Finance said in a press release.
