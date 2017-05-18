Bajaj Finance sputters on note ban impact

Bajaj Finance is often considered a benchmark in the non-banking financial services space for its asset quality. But, of late, it is becoming tough for Bajaj Finance to keep pace with expectations. This is why, despite March quarter (Q4) results being in line with analysts’ estimates, the rise in gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio disappointed investors, and weighed on Bajaj Finance’s stock price, which fell 1.6 per cent on Wednesday. Loan loss provisioning in Q4 at Rs 290 crore is the highest in the past five quarters and signals an 86 per cent jump year-on-year. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?