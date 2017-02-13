Balrampur Chini hits 52-week high as Q3 profit doubles

Net revenue grew by 12.25% to Rs 989 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 881 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved to 24.89% in Q3FY17 from 13.34% in Q3FY16.
“The strong performance in Q3 was led by healthy performance in the sugar division, although there was a temporary dip in volumes and realizations in November on account of demonetization. Allied businesses including distillery and co-generation also delivered stable results,” said Vivek Saragoi, managing director, Balrampur Chini Mills.
At 09:39 am; the stock erases early morning gain and was up 1% at Rs 155 on the BSE as compared to 0.15% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 812,107 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
