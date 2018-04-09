Ban on deposit schemes to hit jewellery industry, may cut gold sales by 25%

The Banning Unregulated Bill, 2018, proposed by the central government, will hit the business by a 25 per cent reduction in sales, and lead to consolidation in the industry.

The Union Cabinet in late February approved the Bill for introduction in Parliament. It is aimed at curbing illicit deposits, such as ponzi schemes. As its name suggests, once the Bill is passed, it would ban all unregulated deposits, replacing the current legislative-cum-regulatory framework that has considerable time lags.

run by would also be hit by this.

Several incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 take monthly deposits. The tenure is usually 11 months, with the jeweller waiving off the deposit for the 12th month or not charging making expenses.

show these deposits, unregulated by any agency, as advance against sales.

The Bill provides comprehensive legislation to prohibit unregulated deposits, with punishment for those promoting such schemes or defaulting on repayment. The states also have to create a competent authority to ensure repayment.

Once it becomes a law, retailers will be forced to wind up their schemes. About 25 per cent of sales are driven through these.

This is likely to affect cash flow, at a time when more and more business is moving to the organised sector after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

With banks starting to tighten finances to after the alleged Rs 130-billion letters of undertaking fraud by companies of and Mehul Choksi, restriction on deposits would hike prices, because the cost of credit would be high for

“It seems that the Bill is being brought to not only protect investors from ponzi scheme, but also to ensure that such deposits are regulated through a proper banking channel to strengthen banks’ working capital. This will force to approach banks for financial requirements, making them more accountable and prevent diversion of funds,” said Surendra Mehta, secretary, India Bullion and Association.

Jayantilal Challani, president, The Madras & Diamond Merchants Association, said, “It would not be right to completely ban deposits for the mistake of a few people. Almost 20 per cent of the business is through savings schemes, which offer better rates than banks. It is a win-win situation for both the jeweller and the customer. The industry is becoming more organised, especially after the GST roll-out. Almost 95 per cent of the industry is organised now. The could be regulated, but should not be banned.”

The main attraction of jewellers’ savings schemes is their simple design.

Every month, the customer deposits a fixed instalment with the jeweller. At the end of 12 months, the customer is free to swap these savings for an equivalent value of jewellery, or roll it over for another year.

say this entails no wastage or little or no making charges. do not offer any interest on these deposits.