International Finance Corp, part of the World Bank Group, and IFC FIG will sell 21.6 million shares.Bandhan, formerly a microfinance company specialising in small-value loans, and IDFC Bank were the only two companies to win bank permits from the Reserve Bank of India in 2014, in the first bank licensing process in a decade. Bandhan Bank started operations in August 2015. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs, JM Financial and JP Morgan are the banks managing the IPO.
Bandhan Bank to go public, launch record $689 million IPO next week
The Kolkata-based bank and its shareholders will be selling up to 119.3 million shares
Reuters Last Updated at March 8, 2018 11:13 IST
http://mybs.in/2VlIrNs
