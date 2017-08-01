Bankers see red as insurance IPOs get bunched up

With a number of lining up for public share sales in the coming months, and legal firms may have to grapple with a problem of plenty.

The avalanche of share sales could lead to a clash in the timings for the appointment of bankers and legal firms, and result in a situation where a particular banker or legal firm appointed by one insurer is barred from the selection process of the other. The bankers and legal teams, too, might face a catch-22 situation in which they might have to decide in advance which insurer's share sale they want to be part of.

Ten --- including seven general insurers, of which four are government-owned --- are expected to hit the market with initial public offerings (IPOs) worth about Rs 30,000 crore in the coming months.

and have filed their offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). State-owned insurance firms and are reportedly looking to file their share-sale prospectuses in the next two to three weeks.

Bankers and legal firms deal with a lot of sensitive and confidential information while preparing a company for an IPO, say experts. While the present norms do not prohibit these entities from handling of rival companies, a company has a right to prescribe conditions in its mandate letter restricting them from accepting assignments from a direct competitor, particularly when the timings clash.

About four years ago, the Department of Disinvestment (now known as Dipam), had barred merchant bankers appointed for state firms from handling issues of private firms in the same sector.

"Issuers will not want the same banker to handle another insurance offering as there's a clear conflict of interest, especially if there's not enough gap between two Investment bankers, for their part, will have to decide which mandates to take," said Prithvi Haldea, founder, Prime Database, a primary market tracker.

Issuances of over Rs 1,000 crore are typically handled by three to seven bankers, with two to three lead bankers that oversee documentation and the rest handling the marketing of the issue. The number of legal firms vary from one to three. This means the first movers on the selection front may have a greater number of legal and merchant banking firms to choose from.

"In everyday business, rival companies from the same sector seldom hire the same set of contractors, suppliers or consultants. There's no reason why the same logic should not apply to appointment of bankers and legal advisors during an IPO," said an official of a large insurance firm, on condition of anonymity.

Emails sent to ICICI Lombard, SBI Life, HDFC Life, of India, and did not get a response.

"Practically speaking, a merchant banker or a legal advisor to an IPO may agree to a covenant which restricts it to act as such in an IPO of a competitor company. Such an understanding may be either contractual or informal. However, such covenants or contracts may not be legally enforceable," said Yogesh Chande, partner,

Under section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 agreements in restraint of trade are void. It stipulates that an agreement, which restrains anyone from carrying on a lawful profession, trade or business, is void to that extent.

"Some of the reasons to agree to such an understanding could be because of league table points giving them market share which will help them win similar such mandates or showcasing their experience and capabilities in handling similar transactions," Chande added.

To be sure, bankers do and can handle of the same sector provided there is a reasonable time gap and the companies are not cutthroat rivals. In such cases, picking bankers who have previously handled issues from the same sector can actually be advantageous because of their sectoral domain knowledge. Same bankers can also be appointed if the banker plays a fringe role in one of the issues.