Banking funds top sector performer

One-year return of 8.7%, even after shedding 5% in past month; outperform general benchmarks

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Banking funds have emerged the top performers among sectoral ones in calendar year 2016, beating other categories such as pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and infrastructure.   Banking funds have given a one-year return of 8.7 per cent, shows data from Value Research. The only other category which has given a positive return this year is infrastructure (0.5 per cent). FMCG, IT and pharma funds have seen a decline of 1.3 per cent, seven per cent and 13.5 per cent, respectively.   In the past year, banking funds have also ...

