Banking sector mergers and NPA mess: Should you invest in PSU banks now?

Analysts suggest private banks to be a better bet at the current levels

Analysts suggest private banks to be a better bet at the current levels

Banking sector, it seems, is poised for consolidation in the days ahead. After the government merged State Bank of India and its associates, reports suggest that it may now merge smaller like Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India with and (READ THE REPORT HERE) http://www.business-standard.com/article/finance/bob-canara-may-lead-round-2-of-bank-mergers-117061401457_1.html



The markets, however, gave a lukewarm reaction to the development. and lost nearly 1% each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day deals at Rs 353 and Rs 171 levels, respectively. On the other hand, the above–mentioned smaller were trading between 1-3% lower at around 12:30pm. By comparison, The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty50 indices had slipped 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.



Given the consolidation move and the existing non-performing asset (NPA) overhang in the sector, analysts strongly advise against investing in any of the at current levels – at least till more details of the merger are announced.



“On the expectation that there will be a resolution to the NPAs and with government giving more power to the RBI, have already doubled over the past few months. At the current levels, there is no point in investing in these stocks now. Given the business environment, they are hardly witnessing any credit growth and there are no signs that it will pick up anytime soon,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president (research) at SMC Global.



Adding: “Also, the resolution won’t happen in a hurry. The government has just chosen these to assess if there is a possibility to acquire the smaller-sized The balance sheets of the chosen are already bleeding. So, for people who are already invested in these banks, profit booking will be the best move in the current scenario.”



Given that there are few details available as of now, analysts suggest private to be a better bet at the current levels.



“If weaker merge with Bank of Baroda, its balance sheet would deteriorate even more. Hence, I do not recommend buying any as of now,” says Siddharth Purohit, senior equity research analyst at Angel Broking.



Jain, on the other hand, is skeptical regarding as well. Given the issue, even though lesser in quantum than say Punjab National Bank, he says, investors will be better off avoiding this stock as there will be no immediate respite from the issue.



Pranati Deva