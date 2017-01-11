Banks gain; Nifty Bank index up 2%

Bank shares were in focus and trading higher by up to 5% on the bourses after banking major reported strong set of numbers in December quarter despite demonetisation of high-value currency notes.IndusInd Bank, the largest gainer among banking stocks, has rallied 6% to Rs 1,231 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after reporting a healthy 29% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 751 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 581 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.South Indian Bank was up 5% to Rs 21.85 after the bank on Wednesday reported 9.6% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 111 crore in Q3FY17.The bank’s assets quality remained stable on sequential basis. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased marginally to 3.98% of advances from 3.96% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs were down to 2.52% from 2.77% in September quarter.At 01:13 pm; Nifty Bank, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices after Nifty Metal, up 2% as compared to 0.92% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank index were up 2.21% and 2.16%, respectively.YES Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2% to 6%.