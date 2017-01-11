Banks gain; Nifty Bank index up 2%

IndusInd Bank, the largest gainer among banking stocks, has rallied 6% to Rs 1,231 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after reporting a healthy 29% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 751 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 581 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
South Indian Bank was up 5% to Rs 21.85 after the bank on Wednesday reported 9.6% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 111 crore in Q3FY17.
The bank’s assets quality remained stable on sequential basis. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased marginally to 3.98% of advances from 3.96% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs were down to 2.52% from 2.77% in September quarter.
At 01:13 pm; Nifty Bank, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices after Nifty Metal, up 2% as compared to 0.92% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank index were up 2.21% and 2.16%, respectively.
YES Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2% to 6%.
|BANK
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|DHANLAXMI BANK
|25.35
|23.60
|7.42
|INDUSIND BANK
|1226.50
|1160.70
|5.67
|ORIENTAL BANK
|116.00
|111.35
|4.18
|FEDERAL BANK
|72.80
|69.90
|4.15
|YES BANK
|1315.60
|1264.60
|4.03
|INDIAN BANK
|244.60
|235.40
|3.91
|UNION BANK (I)
|136.15
|131.25
|3.73
|BANK OF BARODA
|158.35
|152.95
|3.53
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|21.60
|20.90
|3.35
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|123.35
|119.40
|3.31
|CANARA BANK
|277.00
|268.70
|3.09
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|66.00
|64.10
|2.96
|J & K BANK
|61.10
|59.45
|2.78
|SYNDICATE BANK
|65.75
|64.00
|2.73
|CORPORATION BANK
|43.10
|42.00
|2.62
|BANK OF INDIA
|114.00
|111.25
|2.47
|KOTAK MAH. BANK
|730.00
|712.65
|2.43
|RBL BANK
|371.20
|362.50
|2.40
|ANDHRA BANK
|49.80
|48.65
|2.36
|IDFC BANK
|63.20
|61.85
|2.18
|PUN. & SIND BANK
|49.50
|48.50
|2.06
|KARUR VYSYA BANK
|84.95
|83.25
|2.04
|DENA BANK
|35.05
|34.35
|2.04
|I O B
|25.10
|24.60
|2.03
|S B T
|533.90
|523.55
|1.98
|UCO BANK
|34.30
|33.65
|1.93
|UNITED BANK (I)
|21.10
|20.70
|1.93
|KARNATAKA BANK
|120.20
|117.95
|1.91
|AXIS BANK
|455.75
|447.35
|1.88
|ICICI BANK
|264.75
|260.20
|1.75
|BANK OF MAHA
|29.55
|29.05
|1.72
|ST BK OF MYSORE
|533.40
|524.45
|1.71
|IDBI BANK
|74.70
|73.45
|1.70
|DCB BANK
|115.15
|113.30
|1.63
|ST BK OF INDIA
|252.30
|248.30
|1.61
|ST BK OF BIKANER
|681.00
|670.85
|1.51
|CENTRAL BANK
|84.35
|83.20
|1.38
|VIJAYA BANK
|51.85
|51.15
|1.37
|LAK. VILAS BANK
|137.35
|135.90
|1.07
|HDFC BANK
|1227.20
|1214.35
|1.06
