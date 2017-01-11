TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets trade at two-month highs; metal stocks shine
Business Standard

Banks gain; Nifty Bank index up 2%

IndusInd Bank, South Indian Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, BOB, SBI and ICICI Bank were up 2% to 6%.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank

Bank shares were in focus and trading higher by up to 5% on the bourses after banking major IndusInd Bank reported strong set of numbers in December quarter despite demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

IndusInd Bank, the largest gainer among banking stocks, has rallied 6% to Rs 1,231 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after reporting a healthy 29% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 751 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 581 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.


South Indian Bank was up 5% to Rs 21.85 after the bank on Wednesday reported 9.6% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 111 crore in Q3FY17.

The bank’s assets quality remained stable on sequential basis. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased marginally to 3.98% of advances from 3.96% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs were down to 2.52% from 2.77% in September quarter.

At 01:13 pm; Nifty Bank, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices after Nifty Metal, up 2% as compared to 0.92% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank index were up 2.21% and 2.16%, respectively.

YES Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI),  ICICI Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2% to 6%.

BANK LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
DHANLAXMI BANK 25.35 23.60 7.42
INDUSIND BANK 1226.50 1160.70 5.67
ORIENTAL BANK 116.00 111.35 4.18
FEDERAL BANK 72.80 69.90 4.15
YES BANK 1315.60 1264.60 4.03
INDIAN BANK 244.60 235.40 3.91
UNION BANK (I) 136.15 131.25 3.73
BANK OF BARODA 158.35 152.95 3.53
SOUTH IND.BANK 21.60 20.90 3.35
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 123.35 119.40 3.31
CANARA BANK 277.00 268.70 3.09
ALLAHABAD BANK 66.00 64.10 2.96
J & K BANK 61.10 59.45 2.78
SYNDICATE BANK 65.75 64.00 2.73
CORPORATION BANK 43.10 42.00 2.62
BANK OF INDIA 114.00 111.25 2.47
KOTAK MAH. BANK 730.00 712.65 2.43
RBL BANK 371.20 362.50 2.40
ANDHRA BANK 49.80 48.65 2.36
IDFC BANK 63.20 61.85 2.18
PUN. & SIND BANK 49.50 48.50 2.06
KARUR VYSYA BANK 84.95 83.25 2.04
DENA BANK 35.05 34.35 2.04
I O B 25.10 24.60 2.03
S B T 533.90 523.55 1.98
UCO BANK 34.30 33.65 1.93
UNITED BANK (I) 21.10 20.70 1.93
KARNATAKA BANK 120.20 117.95 1.91
AXIS BANK 455.75 447.35 1.88
ICICI BANK 264.75 260.20 1.75
BANK OF MAHA 29.55 29.05 1.72
ST BK OF MYSORE 533.40 524.45 1.71
IDBI BANK 74.70 73.45 1.70
DCB BANK 115.15 113.30 1.63
ST BK OF INDIA 252.30 248.30 1.61
ST BK OF BIKANER 681.00 670.85 1.51
CENTRAL BANK 84.35 83.20 1.38
VIJAYA BANK 51.85 51.15 1.37
LAK. VILAS BANK 137.35 135.90 1.07
HDFC BANK 1227.20 1214.35 1.06

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Banks gain; Nifty Bank index up 2%

IndusInd Bank, South Indian Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, BOB, SBI and ICICI Bank were up 2% to 6%.

IndusInd Bank, South Indian Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, BOB, SBI and ICICI Bank were up 2% to 6%.
Bank shares were in focus and trading higher by up to 5% on the bourses after banking major IndusInd Bank reported strong set of numbers in December quarter despite demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

IndusInd Bank, the largest gainer among banking stocks, has rallied 6% to Rs 1,231 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after reporting a healthy 29% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 751 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 581 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

South Indian Bank was up 5% to Rs 21.85 after the bank on Wednesday reported 9.6% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 111 crore in Q3FY17.

The bank’s assets quality remained stable on sequential basis. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased marginally to 3.98% of advances from 3.96% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs were down to 2.52% from 2.77% in September quarter.

At 01:13 pm; Nifty Bank, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices after Nifty Metal, up 2% as compared to 0.92% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank index were up 2.21% and 2.16%, respectively.

YES Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI),  ICICI Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2% to 6%.

BANK LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
DHANLAXMI BANK 25.35 23.60 7.42
INDUSIND BANK 1226.50 1160.70 5.67
ORIENTAL BANK 116.00 111.35 4.18
FEDERAL BANK 72.80 69.90 4.15
YES BANK 1315.60 1264.60 4.03
INDIAN BANK 244.60 235.40 3.91
UNION BANK (I) 136.15 131.25 3.73
BANK OF BARODA 158.35 152.95 3.53
SOUTH IND.BANK 21.60 20.90 3.35
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 123.35 119.40 3.31
CANARA BANK 277.00 268.70 3.09
ALLAHABAD BANK 66.00 64.10 2.96
J & K BANK 61.10 59.45 2.78
SYNDICATE BANK 65.75 64.00 2.73
CORPORATION BANK 43.10 42.00 2.62
BANK OF INDIA 114.00 111.25 2.47
KOTAK MAH. BANK 730.00 712.65 2.43
RBL BANK 371.20 362.50 2.40
ANDHRA BANK 49.80 48.65 2.36
IDFC BANK 63.20 61.85 2.18
PUN. & SIND BANK 49.50 48.50 2.06
KARUR VYSYA BANK 84.95 83.25 2.04
DENA BANK 35.05 34.35 2.04
I O B 25.10 24.60 2.03
S B T 533.90 523.55 1.98
UCO BANK 34.30 33.65 1.93
UNITED BANK (I) 21.10 20.70 1.93
KARNATAKA BANK 120.20 117.95 1.91
AXIS BANK 455.75 447.35 1.88
ICICI BANK 264.75 260.20 1.75
BANK OF MAHA 29.55 29.05 1.72
ST BK OF MYSORE 533.40 524.45 1.71
IDBI BANK 74.70 73.45 1.70
DCB BANK 115.15 113.30 1.63
ST BK OF INDIA 252.30 248.30 1.61
ST BK OF BIKANER 681.00 670.85 1.51
CENTRAL BANK 84.35 83.20 1.38
VIJAYA BANK 51.85 51.15 1.37
LAK. VILAS BANK 137.35 135.90 1.07
HDFC BANK 1227.20 1214.35 1.06

image
Business Standard
177 22

Banks gain; Nifty Bank index up 2%

IndusInd Bank, South Indian Bank, YES Bank, Federal Bank, BOB, SBI and ICICI Bank were up 2% to 6%.

Bank shares were in focus and trading higher by up to 5% on the bourses after banking major IndusInd Bank reported strong set of numbers in December quarter despite demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

IndusInd Bank, the largest gainer among banking stocks, has rallied 6% to Rs 1,231 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after reporting a healthy 29% year on year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 751 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 581 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

South Indian Bank was up 5% to Rs 21.85 after the bank on Wednesday reported 9.6% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 111 crore in Q3FY17.

The bank’s assets quality remained stable on sequential basis. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased marginally to 3.98% of advances from 3.96% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs were down to 2.52% from 2.77% in September quarter.

At 01:13 pm; Nifty Bank, the second largest gainer among sectoral indices after Nifty Metal, up 2% as compared to 0.92% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank index were up 2.21% and 2.16%, respectively.

YES Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI),  ICICI Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up 2% to 6%.

BANK LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
DHANLAXMI BANK 25.35 23.60 7.42
INDUSIND BANK 1226.50 1160.70 5.67
ORIENTAL BANK 116.00 111.35 4.18
FEDERAL BANK 72.80 69.90 4.15
YES BANK 1315.60 1264.60 4.03
INDIAN BANK 244.60 235.40 3.91
UNION BANK (I) 136.15 131.25 3.73
BANK OF BARODA 158.35 152.95 3.53
SOUTH IND.BANK 21.60 20.90 3.35
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 123.35 119.40 3.31
CANARA BANK 277.00 268.70 3.09
ALLAHABAD BANK 66.00 64.10 2.96
J & K BANK 61.10 59.45 2.78
SYNDICATE BANK 65.75 64.00 2.73
CORPORATION BANK 43.10 42.00 2.62
BANK OF INDIA 114.00 111.25 2.47
KOTAK MAH. BANK 730.00 712.65 2.43
RBL BANK 371.20 362.50 2.40
ANDHRA BANK 49.80 48.65 2.36
IDFC BANK 63.20 61.85 2.18
PUN. & SIND BANK 49.50 48.50 2.06
KARUR VYSYA BANK 84.95 83.25 2.04
DENA BANK 35.05 34.35 2.04
I O B 25.10 24.60 2.03
S B T 533.90 523.55 1.98
UCO BANK 34.30 33.65 1.93
UNITED BANK (I) 21.10 20.70 1.93
KARNATAKA BANK 120.20 117.95 1.91
AXIS BANK 455.75 447.35 1.88
ICICI BANK 264.75 260.20 1.75
BANK OF MAHA 29.55 29.05 1.72
ST BK OF MYSORE 533.40 524.45 1.71
IDBI BANK 74.70 73.45 1.70
DCB BANK 115.15 113.30 1.63
ST BK OF INDIA 252.30 248.30 1.61
ST BK OF BIKANER 681.00 670.85 1.51
CENTRAL BANK 84.35 83.20 1.38
VIJAYA BANK 51.85 51.15 1.37
LAK. VILAS BANK 137.35 135.90 1.07
HDFC BANK 1227.20 1214.35 1.06

image
Business Standard
177 22