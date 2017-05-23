TRENDING ON BS
Sensex rallies for second day as govt sets GST rates
Banks line up issues, investors to cherry-pick

Eight PSBs have received board approvals to raise fresh capital aggregating Rs 35,000 crore

Ashley Coutinho & Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Public sector banks (PSBs) are lining up to raise equity from the market but convincing investors may prove to be an uphill task for smaller banks. Eight PSBs, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of India (BoI), have received board approvals to raise fresh capital aggregating Rs 35,000 crore. Another five have informed stock exchanges that their boards will consider raising capital. SBI’s board has given its nod for raising up to Rs 15,000 crore in equity capital in 2017-18. “It will not be easy for banks to raise money. While market conditions and ...

