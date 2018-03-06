Banks under pressure; Nifty PSU Bank index hits 52-week low

Banking shares public as well as private sector were under pressure with index hitting 52-week low of 2,917 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in noon deal. The index fell below its earlier low of 2,928 recorded in October 19, 2017 in intra-day trade. At 03:18 pm; index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, slipped 3.5% at 2,918, while index down 1.5% or 360 points at 24,459. On comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 1.1% lower at 10,242 points, index hit an intra-day low 24,441, its lowest level since October 24, 2017. Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank from the index touched their respective 52-week lows on the in intra-day trade.

Besides these five banks, Indian Bank and Syndicate Bank were down in the range of 4% to 7%. slipped 3% to Rs 294 after the media report suggested that the bank’s chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma have been summoned by the anti-fraud agency, SFIO, in a bank fraud case. The said that the exchange has sought clarification from the Company with respect to item captioned- "ICICI's Chanda Kochhar, Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma summoned by SFIO in PNB scam case." In this regard, Exchange has advised the Company to provide clarification/confirmation on the item in detail, it added. The reply is awaited.