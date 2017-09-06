Bayer CropScience: New products to boost growth

The Bayer CropScience stock is up two per cent over the past couple of trading sessions. This comes on the back of an ongoing buyback and the government’s decision to defer any restriction on the import of pesticides. The immediate trigger is the buyback price of Rs 4,900, which offers an upside of 20 per cent from the current levels. This is the third buyback in the past four years, and the size is Rs 500 crore. Analysts at Axis Securities said the buyback was expected, given that the company has spiralling cash and the dividend pay-out was low at 17 per cent. ...