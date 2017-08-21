TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

The support for Nifty50 for the week is seen at 9,670: Prabhudas Lilladher

Nifty outlook and four trading ideas by Devang Shah for today's session
Business Standard

Bearish on Engineers India and DHFL, says Angel Broking

Top technical calls from Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical and Derivatives of Angel Broking

Sameet Chavan  |  Mumbai 

markets, shares, stocks, investor, BSE, Nifty, Sensex
Photo: Shutterstock

Top technical calls from Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical and Derivatives of Angel Broking:
 
Chennai Petroleum Corporation                                                                        

View – Bullish
Last Close – Rs. 398.75
 
This stock has already given stellar returns in last couple of years. In this course of action, the stock prices reached its 2007 highs of 400, which certainly is an achievement. Recently, we witnessed some consolidation in the counter. However, if we meticulously observe the volume activity, we can clearly see that the recent up move from 350 is backed by much higher volumes. This is an indication that the stock is likely to breakout from its multi-year highs quite soon. Hence, we recommend buying this stock at current levels for a target of Rs.426 over the next 14 – 21 sessions. The stop loss now should be fixed at Rs.384.
 
Engineers India
View – Bearish
Last Close – Rs. 153.10
 
Due to last week’s fall, the stock prices went on to breach its ‘200-SMA’ support level of 152. As a result, a ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure on the daily chart has been formed, which is a negative sign for short term. The ‘RSI’ oscillator too has given a breakdown from its long term support. On Friday, the stock managed to give a decent pullback move, which should ideally be used as a selling opportunity. Thus, we recommend selling this stock at current levels for a target of Rs.140 over the next 5 – 10 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.159.
 
DHFL
View – Bearish
Last Close – Rs. 450.35
 
This stock has given stellar returns over the past 7 – 8 months and has been one of the outperforming stocks within the space. Recently, the stock prices confirmed a breakdown from the ‘Rising Wedge’ pattern around 440, which was followed by a sharp correction towards the 400 mark. However, in last 4 – 5 sessions, the stock has rebounded vertically and retested the breakdown point. Now, we believe that this breakdown point would act as a strong resistance and going forward, looking at the ‘RSI-Smoothened’ placement, the stock may again start to correct. Thus, we recommend selling this stock at current levels for a target of Rs.418 over the next 5 – 10 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.464.
 
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%