TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Granules India dips over 10% as Telangana facility gets 11 observations
Business Standard

BEML surges 20% as government clears 26% strategic sale

The stock surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

BEML surges 20% intra-day as government clears 26% strategic sale

BEML has surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day after the company said the Cabinet has given an ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML out of the government’s shareholding of 54.03%.

“The Government of India, Ministry of Defence, has communicated 'in-principal' approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Government of India, for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML Limited out of Government of India shareholding of 54.03%,” BEML said on Friday after market hours.


The said shareholding would be sold to the strategic buyer/s to be identified by the Government of India by following due procedure, it added.

After the strategic sale, the government stake in the public sector undertaking would come down to 28.03%.
BEML operates on three major business verticals for associated equipment manufacturing - mining and construction, rail and Metro, and defence and aerospace.

At 09:42 am; the stock was up 16% at Rs 1,152 on the BSE as compared to 0.05% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes which jumped more than 10-fold. A combined 2.42 million shares changed hands on the counter so far against an average sub 200,000 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on the BSE and NSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

BEML surges 20% as government clears 26% strategic sale

The stock surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day

The stock surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day on back of an over 10-fold jump in trading volumes
BEML has surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day after the company said the Cabinet has given an ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML out of the government’s shareholding of 54.03%.

“The Government of India, Ministry of Defence, has communicated 'in-principal' approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Government of India, for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML Limited out of Government of India shareholding of 54.03%,” BEML said on Friday after market hours.

The said shareholding would be sold to the strategic buyer/s to be identified by the Government of India by following due procedure, it added.

After the strategic sale, the government stake in the public sector undertaking would come down to 28.03%.
BEML operates on three major business verticals for associated equipment manufacturing - mining and construction, rail and Metro, and defence and aerospace.

At 09:42 am; the stock was up 16% at Rs 1,152 on the BSE as compared to 0.05% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes which jumped more than 10-fold. A combined 2.42 million shares changed hands on the counter so far against an average sub 200,000 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on the BSE and NSE.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

BEML surges 20% as government clears 26% strategic sale

The stock surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day

BEML has surged 20% to Rs 1,189 on the BSE in intra-day after the company said the Cabinet has given an ‘in-principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML out of the government’s shareholding of 54.03%.

“The Government of India, Ministry of Defence, has communicated 'in-principal' approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Government of India, for strategic disinvestment of 26% equity shares in BEML Limited out of Government of India shareholding of 54.03%,” BEML said on Friday after market hours.

The said shareholding would be sold to the strategic buyer/s to be identified by the Government of India by following due procedure, it added.

After the strategic sale, the government stake in the public sector undertaking would come down to 28.03%.
BEML operates on three major business verticals for associated equipment manufacturing - mining and construction, rail and Metro, and defence and aerospace.

At 09:42 am; the stock was up 16% at Rs 1,152 on the BSE as compared to 0.05% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes which jumped more than 10-fold. A combined 2.42 million shares changed hands on the counter so far against an average sub 200,000 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on the BSE and NSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22