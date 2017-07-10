Benchmark indices hit new record high at open; Sensex crosses 31,600-mark

Benchmark indices opened higher, with both and hitting their all-time high at open tracking positive cues to Asian stocks after Wall Street ended positive on Friday on better employment data. The broader Nifty50 index pared gains to trade flat soon after touching the new high.



rose as much as 242 point to hit the record high of 31,602, surpassing its previous milestone of 31,522 hit on June 22 while gained as much as 100 points to hit 9756, surpassing the last high of 9,709 hit on June 6



At 9:37 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,555, up 194 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,668, up 2 points.In the broader market, the S&P BSE and the S&P BSE were in line with the frontline indices up 0.5% and 0,6% respectively..Bharti Airtel, TCS, Lupin, Sun Pharma gained the most on BSE while ITC, HUL and Asian Paints fell a tad on the index.falls1% after and the company on July 8 agreed to merge and create the largest retail-focused bank in the country.gained 5.5% after it presented a long-term debt reduction plan to lenders, which includes sale of real estate, under-sea cable assets and its DTH business.Asian stocks rallied on Monday, lifted by Wall Street's strong performance late last week, while the US dollar extended gains made after much stronger than expected June employment data.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.15% while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%.Australian stocks were up 0.4% and South Korea's KOSPI added 0.2%.On Friday, Wall Street closed higher after US jobs growth beat forecasts. However, a lag in wage increases led investors to bet wage data would limit the extent of the Federal Reserve's hawkishness.The Nasdaq led gains with a 1 percent jump, while the S&P 500 added 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%.