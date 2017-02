Benchmark indices remain range-bound; Auto sectors lost steam

Benchmark indices remained range-bound with a negative bias as investors take a breather after Budget which helped gain nearly 2% in yesterday’s session. The Street also awaits RBI policy due next week.



Shares briefly hit their highest since late October, although they were unable to build on Wednesday's gains after the government unveiled a budget to help the poor with hikes in spending and cuts in taxes.

At 12:50 pm, the S&P BSE was trading at 28,141, down 1 point, while the Nifty50 was ruling at 8,713, down 3 points.In the broader market, the BSE index and BSE index outperformed the headline indices to rise 0.6% and 0.7% respectively.Auto stocks dropped on Thursday after reporting lower January sales, with the BSE Auto index falling over 1%.Tata Motors fell 2.14% after the auto major posted a 1% fall in total sales in January at 46,349 units compared to 47,035 units in the same month last year. M&M, Bajaj Auto and Hero Moto Corp also fell 1.4%-2.6% on January auto sales.rebounded today, gaining over 2% after losses in previous two consecutive sessions due to H1-B visa woes.Shares of oil & gas stocks gained up to 2% after Jaitley announced to create an integrated public sector oil major to enhance their capacity to bear higher risks. Reacting to the development, the BSE oil & gas index rose as much as 1.5% to 13223 in an otherwise flat market.Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, and Axis bank were the top movers on Sensex.has moved higher to its lifetime high of Rs 280, up 4% in early morning trade, extending its previous days nearly 5% rally on the BSE, after a lower than expected hike in excise duty on cigarettes in Budget.Also, ITC, the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant has surpasses the HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender in overall market capitalization (m-cap) ranking.Asian shares meanwhile hit four-months highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, without giving a firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.