Best and worst performing equity funds in last one year

At a time when India’s key stock indices returned about 24% in the past one year, the top performing MF equity schemes have offered double the indices’ returns to investors. Among the top equity schemes, several are from the infrastructure space followed by mid- and small-cap funds. Investment in the infra theme proved a big hit for investors as it offered 50% returns — surpassing any other equity fund in any category. As a category, infra funds offered a category average return of 34.5% — the highest among all categories of funds. Schemes which deserve special mention includes Infrastructure — the leader by performance, which yielded a robust 53% on investment. Funds in the energy and power sector also showed handsome returns of over 40%. Meanwhile, those funds which performed the poorest are mainly in the gold, pharmaceutical, and IT categories. from and Kotak Mutual Fund were the worst-performing schemes with returns of over 17% in the negative territory.