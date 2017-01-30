Bharat Electronics hits new high on stock split, good Q3 results

-
The state-owned company posted 37% growth in total income from operations at Rs 2,191 crore on YoY basis.
Meanwhile, the board approved the sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs 10 to Re 1. It also declared interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17.
“The board of directors of the company has approved the sub division of existing one equity share of Rs 10 each face value fully paid-up into 10 number of equity shares of Re 1 each face value, subject to approval of the shareholders and w.e.f a record date fixed by the board/committee in this regard,” Bharat Electronics said in a statement.
In past three months, the stock has outperformed the market by gaining 25% as compared to a 0.19% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 12:09 pm; the stock was up 3% at Rs 1,585 on the BSE. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.62 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
