BharatMatrimony.com owner refiles for IPO to raise Rs 500 crore

Online marriage services provider Pvt. Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO), for the second time after scrapping the idea due to adverse market conditions.

While the previous plans were to raise around Rs 350 crore as a primary offering, in the new DRHP, the company said that it is planning to raise Rs 130 crore through fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale of up to 3,767254 equity shares, with the size of the expected to be around Rs 500 crore.

The offer for sale shares include 14.6 lakh shares by Bessemer India Capital Holdings, 1.55 lakh equity shares by and 16.83 lakh equity shares by CMDB II, apart from 3.84 lakh shares of Murugavel Janakiraman, the promoter of the company and 82,834 shares by Indrani Jankiraman, a member of the promoter group.

The refiling of the DRHP comes almost five months after the company decided to abandon its proposal and the DRHP it has submitted earlier. Sources said that the decision to scrap the then was the slow down in the market. Some of the investors who were planning to sell during the previous attempt are not expected to sell their stake this time, while some others have joined the plan to sell stake through the new

The company has private equity investors including Mayfield, Bessemer and JPMorgan Asset Management invested into its business. JP Morgan Asset Management has recently bought out stake in the company from Canaan Partners.

is managing BharatMatrimony.com and CommunityMatrimony.com. It claims to be one of the fastest growing and profitable organisations in both the digital and offline space. Over the years, it has initiated several new business models, such as AssistedMatrimony.com, EliteMatrimony.com and CommunityMatrimony.com.

"We have launched marriage services such as MatrimonyDirectory.com for matrimony-related directory services, MatrimonyPhotography.com to provide wedding photography and videography services and to help customers in availing wedding-related services such as wedding apparel, venue, stage decorations, photography, make-up, catering and honeymoon packages from various vendors to meet customers' wedding needs. We have also recently launched MatrimonyMandaps.com, a wedding venue discovery platform, to help customers find the right venue for their wedding in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai or Trichy" said the company in the latest DRHP filing.

During the financial year 2017, the company has posted a total revenue of Rs 292.93 crore, as compared to Rs 255.43 crore during the previous financial year.

According to the a Report, dated May 4, 2017, titled as Market Study of Online Matrimony & Marriage Services in India, the marriage services industry in India is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 368100 crore in financial 2016, with catering, decoration, venue, gifts and photography accounting for approximately 61 per cent of marriage services spends in financial year 2016.