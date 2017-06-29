Bharti Airtel hits four-month high

The stock was up 2.4% to Rs 386, extending its 3% gain in past two trading sessions on the BSE.

hits four month high of Rs 386, up 2.4%, extending its 3% gains of the last two trading sessions on the BSE. The stock is 4% away from its 52-week high of Rs 401 touched on February 23, 2017 in intra-day trade.



Since May 10, 2017, post January-March quarter results, outperformed the market by gaining 11% as compared to 3.5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



“Management highlighted its focus on improving the data market share (currently at around 35%), and aims to be the key beneficiary of market disruption. As competitive intensity bottoms out in 3-4 quarters, long-term average revenue per user (ARPU) accretion should bode well for Bharti,” analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities said in Q4FY17 results update.



The brokerage firm maintain ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 430 as it believes that as the market bottoms out in next 3-4 quarters, the stock can provide 8-10% FCF (free cash flow) yield on 15% rise in EBITDA and annual capex reduction of 10%.



At 09:42 am; the stock was up 1.4% at Rs 383 on BSE, against 0.59% rise in the Sensex. A combined 579,483 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.

