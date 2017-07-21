Bharti Airtel, Idea fall up to 7% on launch of Reliance JioPhone; RIL up 2%

-
ALSO READAirtel beats Reliance Jio by a huge margin in 4G speed: OpenSignal report How Airtel and Idea will reap benefits from Reliance Jio's new rate plans Aggressive tariffs, Rs 500 4G feature phone: Jio's game plan for disruption Reliance Jio active subscriber additions slowing down? Airtel wins in April Reliance Jio's high capital expenditure boosts Bharti Infratel scrip
-
On the JioPhone, voice will always be free and will give them access to unlimited data on the JioPhone, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL.
"Reliance Jio phone will be available for Rs 0 for all Indians. To protect against misuse of the free Jio phone offer we plan to collect a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 with every Jio phone," he added. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, in past one-month, Bharti Airtel (up 14%) and Idea Cellular (up 19%) had outperformed the RIL (up 8.5%). By commparison, the S&P BSE Sensex had gained 1.9% till Thursday, July 20, 2017.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU