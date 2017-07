Bharti Airtel, Idea fall up to 7% on launch of Reliance JioPhone; RIL up 2%

Shares of telecom services provider (down 7% to Rs 88.40) and (down 4% at Rs 404) have dipped up to 6% on BSE in intra-day trade after Reliance Jio, a telecom subsidiary of (RIL), launched a feature phone. At 12:04 pm; RIL was up 2% at Rs 1,560, after hitting an over nine-year high of Rs 1,588, up 4%, in early morning trade.On the JioPhone, voice will always be free and will give them access to unlimited data on the JioPhone, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL." phone will be available for Rs 0 for all Indians. To protect against misuse of the free Jio phone offer we plan to collect a fully refundable, one-time, security deposit of Rs 1,500 with every Jio phone," he added. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Meanwhile, in past one-month, (up 14%) and (up 19%) had outperformed the RIL (up 8.5%). By commparison, the S&P BSE Sensex had gained 1.9% till Thursday, July 20, 2017.