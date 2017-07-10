Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high

-
ALSO READTelecom shares trade weak; Bharti Airtel down 3% on Jio announcement Reliance Jio active subscriber additions slowing down? Airtel wins in April Paytm bank offers 4% interest, cashbacks; wants to open 31 branches Telecom shares rally: Bharti Airtel hits 52-week high, Idea surges over 5% Reliance Jio's high capital expenditure boosts Bharti Infratel scrip
-
Besides these three stocks, Bajaj Finance, TVS Motor Company, Gillette India, CARE Ratings, IndusInd Bank, Prestige Estates, JSW Steel and L&T Finance Holdings are among 20 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index touched 52-week highs today.
Bharti Airtel rallied 5% to Rs 405, its highest level since August 2015 on BSE. Thus in 2017, the stock of telecom services provider outperformed the market by gaining 33% as compared to 19% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
According to Business Standard reports, Bharti Airtel is among the frontrunners looking at acquiring FreeCharge, an online mobile wallet platform in the Snapdeal portfolio.
The telco had recently launched Airtel Payments Bank and it also has an online wallet-Airtel Money, added report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
IndusInd Bank was up 2% to Rs 1,550, also its record high on BSE ahead of its first quarter (April to June, 2017) earnings tomorrow, July 11, 2017. The stock of private sector lender rallied 40% thus far in the current calendar year 2017.
“IndusInd Banks’ loan growth to be higher than industry, with the continued tilt towards consumer finance division. Fee income trends to continue superior performance. Asset quality trends will likely be stable (provision benefit likely to percolate from recent deal in cement segment),” Edelweiss Securities said in Q1FY18 results preview.
Kotak Institutional Equities Research expects loan growth at around 22% yoy, led by steady growth in retail business. NIM (net interest margin) will remain stable qoq supported by higher share of retail loans. The growth in fee income is to slow down.
“We see limited asset-quality stress but provisions will decline qoq as a stressed asset will be upgraded following the recent completion of a transaction (M&A) involving sale of assets,” the brokerage firm said in results preview.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|AVENUE SUPER.
|915.50
|921.70
|910.00
|06-Jul-17
|BAJAJ FIN.
|1400.10
|1449.00
|1431.00
|20-Jun-17
|BHARTI AIRTEL
|400.70
|405.00
|400.65
|23-Feb-17
|BRITANNIA INDS.
|3719.05
|3800.00
|3796.30
|15-May-17
|CARE RATINGS
|1698.00
|1800.00
|1694.95
|03-Apr-17
|GILLETTE INDIA
|5200.00
|5220.00
|5199.70
|04-Jul-17
|GODREJ CONSUMER
|975.80
|998.80
|993.20
|04-Jul-17
|GRUH FINANCE
|494.00
|508.00
|498.95
|07-Jul-17
|GUJ FLUOROCHEM
|858.00
|865.00
|844.00
|07-Jul-17
|INDUSIND BANK
|1548.80
|1550.00
|1537.40
|09-Jun-17
|JSW STEEL
|217.80
|219.20
|216.70
|07-Jul-17
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|149.80
|151.70
|151.40
|06-Jul-17
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAY
|436.00
|469.00
|438.60
|07-Jul-17
|MARUTI SUZUKI
|7448.35
|7500.00
|7490.00
|06-Jul-17
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|283.20
|288.00
|285.60
|07-Jul-17
|RAIN INDUSTRIES
|129.05
|132.90
|130.00
|07-Jul-17
|RELIANCE INDS.
|1497.00
|1508.00
|1497.00
|07-Jul-17
|TUBE INVESTMENTS
|772.25
|775.95
|755.40
|07-Jul-17
|TVS MOTOR CO.
|573.15
|585.00
|574.85
|07-Jul-17
|UFLEX
|422.85
|427.55
|422.00
|07-Jul-17
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU