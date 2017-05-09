Bhushan Steel hits 52-week high on heavy volumes





There is no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing. As nothing has so far materialized therefore no disclosure was given pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The company made a clarification on item appeared in the CNBC TV18 dated 08-05-2017 captioned " may be brought under sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A); likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway.



In past one-month, the stock rallied 32% from Rs 68 on April 10, after the Business Standard reported gets ready and a final proposal for the same was submitted recently.



Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock zoomed 123% against 12% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



At 1:17 pm; the stock was up 4% at Rs 88.65 on BSE against 0.20% gain in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly two-fold with a combined 4.59 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.