Bhushan Steel resolution effect: PSBs gain, Nifty PSU Bank index up 2%

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were trading higher by up to 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early morning trade on Monday after Tata Group acquired controlling stake of 72.65% in the debt-ridden for around Rs 352 billion last week, which will help in cleansing the banking system as well as boost lenders profitability.

This is the second resolution from the first list of 12 major accounts identified by the Reserve (RBI). The first one was Vedanta buying Electrosteel last month.

State (SBI), Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Oriental Bank of Commerce, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Sydicate Bank were up in the range of 1% to 4% on the

At 09:17 am; the index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.7%, as compared to 0.17% decline in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank index were up 0.23% and 0.08%, respectively.

In past five trading days, index had tanked 7% against 2% decline in the benchmark index till Friday. In past three month PSU bank index plunged 17% as compared to 1.4% rise in the Nifty 50 index.

on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary BNPL had completed the acquisition of a controlling stake of 72.65% in Bhushan Steel, making it the first of the 12 RBI-recommended NPA cases to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).