Biocon surges 11% ahead of USFDA meet for new drug filing

Shares of surged as much as 11% to Rs 360 in intraday ahead of the meet to discuss its breast cancer filing.



The US regulator’s Advisory Committee (Adcom) will be meeting on July 13 to discuss filing done by Mylan, Biocon’s partner. is used to treat metastatic (spread) breast cancer.



The company had plunged over 9% during Monday’s trade on the BSE as the French inspecting authority (ANSM) found lapses at Biocon's Bengaluru plant.



The stock fell around one third of a percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at over 2%.



At 12:19 pm, was quoting at Rs 355, up 10% on the BSE.



So far 5424319(NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 19386 crore.



