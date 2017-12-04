Biocon surges 14% on USFDA approval for biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin

surged 14% to Rs 510, also its all-time high on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company said it has secured a regulatory approval to market a for anti- in the US.Mylan and announced that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved Mylan’s Ogivri, a to Herceptin, co-developed with“Ogivri has been approved for all indications of the reference product, Herceptin, including for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer. Ogivri is the first FDA-approved to and the first from Mylan and Biocon’s joint portfolio approved in the US,” said in a statement.In the US an estimated 250,000 new cases of female breast cancer and 28,000 new cases of stomach cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2017 alone. Approximately 20% to 25% of primary breast cancers are HER2-positive.had US sales of more than $2 billion for the 12 months ending September 30, 2017, according to IQVIA.At 09:48 AM; the stock was up 10% at Rs 490 on the BSE, as compared to 0.22% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 9.55 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.