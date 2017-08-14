TRENDING ON BS
Customs checks fail to curb duty free import of gold coins from South Korea

Photocards for hallmarked jewellery, says BIS

This photo card shall carry all the details of the hallmarked product, including a magnified picture

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) plans to make hallmarking of gold jewellery compulsory and, as a first step, it has proposed photocards for hallmarked jewellery. 

Currently, the hallmark logos on jewellery are very small and difficult to decipher. The authenticity of these logos also remains suspect.

To address this problem, the BIS has proposed to introduce a photocard, of the size of a credit card, with each hallmarked jewellery. This photocard will carry all the details of the product, including a magnified picture of the four hallmark logos, the caratage of the jewellery, the name of the jewellery shop, and the name of the hallmarking centre. 

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the BIS has proposed two options: First, the hallmarking centre should issue the card at the time of hallmarking, following all the parameters specified; second, the hallmarking centre or a group of centres should develop an online system individually or collectively and should either upload the details of the card online or issue the card following all the specified parameters of the card.

“It is necessary that the Industry gears up to win the confidence of the government as well as customers,” IBJA said in a statement.

