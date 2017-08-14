The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) plans to make hallmarking of gold jewellery compulsory and, as a first step, it has proposed photocards for hallmarked jewellery.
Photocards for hallmarked jewellery, says BIS
This photo card shall carry all the details of the hallmarked product, including a magnified picture
BS Reporter |
