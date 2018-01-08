Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

-
Bitcoin fell below $15,000 on Monday after South Korea's financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 per cent at $14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.
