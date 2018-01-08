JUST IN
Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

Bitcoin was last down 7.57% at $14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange

Reuters  |  New York 

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell below $15,000 on Monday after South Korea's financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 per cent at $14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

 
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 19:33 IST

