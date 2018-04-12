Bitcoin jumps 10% to two-week high of $7,657, leads broad crypto surge

-
ALSO READAmid regulation worries, Bitcoin down to $10k for 1st time since Dec 1 Even as warnings grow, Bitcoin rises 9% to hit new record high of $17,900 Bitcoin plunges 20% to $6,190; experts warn it may drop another 50% Bitcoin finds floor after worst selloff since 2015 Facts you may not know about ballistic bitcoin - the largest cryptocurrency
-
Cryptocurrency prices jumped on Thursday, led by a 10 percent surge in bitcoin to two-week highs, though analysts said they were unsure of what had triggered the spike.
On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, bitcoin spiked as much as 14 percent at one point in mid-morning European trading and by 1225 GMT was up 10.3 percent at $7,657, its highest level since March 28.
Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Ripple also rose sharply.
Two people active in the cryptocurrency market said the biggest moves in bitcoin had occurred on the Bitfinex exchange before spreading to other trading platforms, but they were struggling to see what had caused the jump.
Cryptocurrency prices had sagged in recent weeks, with price volatility also down.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU