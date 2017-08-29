Bitcoin price crosses Rs 3 lakh mark in India

JUST IN
Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

The cryptocurrency bitcoin is booming. The value of one bitcoin has surged past Rs 3 lakh mark on Indian exchanges on Tuesday morning. 

According to price quoted on Zebpay, oldest and largest Bitcoin Indian Exchange is Rs 3,00,230 per unit while globally it just fell from $4500 and was at $4370. 

There are around 100 odd crypto currencies traded globally but bitcoin is still the most popular and the largest. 

Total crypto currency market in the last couple of months have risen 70 per cent to $160 billion and share of bitcoin which was in beginning of August was 50 per cent has fallen to 45 per cent.

The reason for booming market is combination of several factors. Implementation of new software which has improved trading efficiency is certainly one of them. 

Despite reports of government planning to regulate the cryptocurrency market, the interest in Bitcoin has been on the rise. 

Sandeep Goenka, Co-Founder at Zebpay said, “Prices are rising due to global increase in interest in crypto currencies. Activation of Segwit on the bitcoin network  opens doors to many new features in future.” 

Segwit is helping in faster transaction which was a roadblock.

Some also attribute rise in bitcoin to geo-political uncertainties.

