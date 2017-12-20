JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices cool off after hitting fresh record high at open
Bitcoin price falls more than 10 per cent to $15,800 on Bitstamp

It has since pared some of the losses and is down about 7 per cent in early trade

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

The price of bitcoin fell more than 10 per cent on Wednesday to as low as $15,800 at a cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp.

It has since pared some of the losses and is down about 7 per cent in early trade. The digital currency has been sliding since it had hit a record high of $19,666 on Sunday.
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 10:21 IST

