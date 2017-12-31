Bitcoin shadow on gold's prospects

Gold has been in a long phase of consolidation for the past five years, after falling from its all-time high of $1,900 an ounce in September 2011. Silver, too, hit a high of $4,844 an ounce in April 2011, which was very close to its all-time high of $4,945.

It consolidated thereafter but unlike gold, 2017 has not been good for investors. Historically, gold rallies for a decade, and then follows a long consolidation phase. So, will this consolidation phase end in 2018? May not, say experts. There are a few factors, however, which will decide how gold prices move, and the most ...