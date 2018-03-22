Bitcoin slumps after Binance is said to face regulatory trouble in Japan

fell after one of the world’s largest exchanges was said to face a government rebuke for operating without a license in Japan, heightening concern that increased regulatory scrutiny will curb demand for digital assets. Japan’s Financial Services Agency is planning to tell Binance, the trading venue founded by Zhao Changpeng, to stop operating in the country without official approval, a person familiar with the matter said. has several staff in and has been expanding without receiving permission, the person said. erased gains after first reported the FSA’s plans, and the was trading 2.2 percent lower at $8,700.85 as of 10:33 a.m. in London. Rival coins including and also dropped. Governments around the world have been stepping up scrutiny of cryptocurrencies in recent months amid worries that they’re facilitating everything from money laundering to tax evasion and fraud. Japan, one of the most active markets for digital assets globally, introduced a licensing system for virtual currency exchanges last year in an effort to improve oversight. told Bloomberg News in January that it was working to acquire a license in The exchange is “engaged in constructive dialogue” with the and has “not received any mandates” from the regulator, Zhao said on Thursday. To date, the has issued licenses to 16 exchanges, including bitFlyer Inc. and Quoine. Another 16 were given permission to operate without a license.

Among those was Coincheck Inc., which suffered a $500 million hack in January.