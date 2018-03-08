Bitcoin steadies amid Japan regulatory clampdown and Binance theft concerns

steadied after two days of losses as weighed the impact of a clampdown on exchanges in Japan and renewed regulatory scrutiny of the venues in the US

The biggest virtual currency was flat at just under $10,000 as of 8:38 a.m. in London, after earlier slumping more than 4 percent during Asia trading hours. It has dropped about 10 percent this week.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency ordered two exchanges to halt operations for a month and penalized four others on Thursday, just hours after a warning from the that many online trading platforms should register with the agency. The moves are the latest in a series of efforts by global regulators to increase oversight of the industry.

While signs of tend to weigh on digital-asset prices, some observers have argued that more government involvement would make the nascent markets safer for the hordes of individual who piled during last year’s speculative boom. Several of venues have been hit by cyberthefts, trading outages and allegations of market manipulation.

“The number of events, the frequency of events that have occurred in the last short period of time has basically said to the regulators ‘Okay, we can’t just let this keep going, we have to act,”’ Ivan Zasarsky, Hong Kong-based China Financial Crime Leader with Deloitte’s APAC Financial Crime Network, said in a phone interview.

News on Wednesday that hackers had caused “irregular trades” at Binance, one of the world’s biggest exchanges, highlighted the risks of using platforms that often operate in a legal grey zone. While said that no funds had been stolen, the exchange also said it was unable to reverse some of the errant trades, without clarifying further.

The clampdown in Japan, one of the few major countries to develop a licensing system for exchanges, came a month after Tokyo-based Coincheck Inc. lost nearly $500 million in the biggest cyber theft of its kind.

Two exchanges — FSHO and bit station — were instructed to halt operations for a month, the FSA said at a briefing in Tokyo, while GMO Internet Inc.’s GMO Coin, Tech Bureau Corp.’s Zaif, Bicrements and Mr. Exchange also face sanctions. The FSA ordered Coincheck to revise its management structure, improve anti-money laundering procedures and submit a report by March 22.

“They’re not going to allow anything to move without regulatory oversight in that market,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp. “The FSA are extremely sensitive to regulatory compliance.”

Stance

In the US, the said for the first time that platforms serving as venues for that are securities will need to register with the agency as a national exchange, or qualify for an exemption.

Many platforms are referring to themselves as “exchanges,” which can give the “misimpression” to that they are regulated or meet the regulatory standards of a national securities exchange, the said in its statement, which was issued by the agency’s trading and markets unit and its enforcement division.

The enforcement division’s involvement shows the potential pitfalls for digital-coin platforms that don’t heed the SEC’s warning to register with the agency: they could be sued and shut down.

Exchanges that register with the agency have a high compliance burden, including being subject to inspections. They are also required to police their markets and follow rules designed to ensure fair trading.

Some of the largest trading platforms, including Coinbase Inc.’s GDAX, aren’t registered as a exchange with the SEC, and instead have money transmission licenses with separate states. Gemini is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services as a trust company, according to its website, while Templum LLC is an affiliate to Liquid M Capital, which is registered as an alternative trading system with the Overstock.com Inc.’s tZero says it aims to be a fully-compliant trading platform.

Coinbase said in a statement that it complies with all applicable laws. “Under the current guidance, Coinbase and the GDAX exchange are exempt from registration requirements as they do not list assets that could be considered securities,” it said. The company said it plans to continue discussing regulation of cryptocurrencies with authorities.

“We applaud the SEC’s statement,” Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss said in a statement. “The trading of ICO tokens that are unregistered securities on unlicensed exchanges has gone on for far too long. This is dangerous for consumers and bad for the ecosystem as whole.”

Complaints

Users of complained online that their accounts had been hacked, and took to social networks Reddit and Twitter to say that hackers had sold their smaller coins and purchased a called Viacoin.

The exchange said in a statement on its website that it had been the target of a “large scale phishing and stealing attempt.” While it said “all funds are safe,” noted that it was unable to reverse some trades from accounts targeted by the hackers.

“We again advise all traders to take special precaution to secure their account credentials,” said.

Zhao Changpeng, the exchange’s chief executive officer, didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.