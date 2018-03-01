Bitcoin transactions gain momentum as users adopt software upgrade

-
ALSO READFacts you may not know about ballistic bitcoin - the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin hits new record high of $9,687, up almost 20% since Friday Bitcoin tops $11,000 barrier after $1,000 surge in 12 hours Bitcoin debut on stock exchange: Opens at $15,000; Cboe website crashes Bitcoin rebounds from 3-month low in volatile trade to rise more than 7%
-
Segregated Witness, or SegWit, the software upgrade designed to speed up Bitcoin transactions, is gaining traction. The number of transactions using the technology doubled to more than 30 percent in just the past three days, according to the SegWit.Party website, which tracks the data.
The following chart shows the percentage of transactions using SegWit in the past week.As Bitcoin grew in popularity in the past year, the cryptocurrency’s network became clogged, making transaction times and fees soar. In December, transaction costs climbed to as high as $55, according to BitInfoCharts. SegWit is meant to solve that problem by taking some of the work needed to confirm transactions off the main chain, speeding up the process. Major crypto-asset exchanges Coinbase Inc. and Bitfinex started using SegWit this month, helping to speed up adoption. The upgrade was first released in August. Transaction fees have dropped to a four-month low of $2, though confirmed transactions per day have also dropped to around 200,000 from more than double that number in December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU