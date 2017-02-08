BNP Paribas relinquishes its board positions at Geojit

French financial services firm has given up its board positions in and intends to categorise itself as an ordinary investor and not a part of the promoter group. The step is learnt to have been taken to avoid any conflict of interest arising due to its acquisition of domestic brokerage Both and operate in the retail broking space.

held two board positions until November, 2016.

According to Geojit Financial Services, will continue to remain an investor in the company and a new shareholding agreement has been inked between both the parties to alter articles of association.

Currently there are no regulations that would bar an institution from being the promoter of two different brokerages or market intermediaries; however the decision might have been taken keeping in mind ethical considerations, legal experts said.

"This could be a step to avoid any complications in the future. cannot be a party in the core business decision making of Geojit when it owns one of its business competitor In order to ensure compliance, Geojit would follow all the corporate governance norms like providing business information to its erstwhile partner on need to know basis," said a securities lawyer.

However, management of Geojit said they would continue to foster a positive relationship with BNP.

"South India is the core strength of Geojit while is strong in the western and northern India. So we are not competitors. BNP will continue to be a valued shareholder in our company," said C J George, managing director, Geojit.

BNP had announced acquisition of Mumbai based brokerage in July 2015. However, the proposal was initially rejected by Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB). The deal received a nod from FIPB finally in October 2016. In the Rs 2,200 crore deal, BNP bought 100 per cent stake in On the other hand, BNP had bought stake in Geojit back in 2007 and had also lent its name for Geojit's branding. From now on, Geojit has decided to drop BNP's name from its branding, the company announced on Wednesday. Shares of Geojit ended one per cent lower at the bourses. Geojit is among the few publicly listed brokerages and is headquartered in Kochi. Geojit had clocked a net profit of Rs 12.37 crore on revenues of Rs 59.26 crore for the quarter ended December 2016. The company is valued at Rs 920 crore.