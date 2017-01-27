Bond market doesn't expect surprises

The central government is likely to keep the gross borrowing number on the higher side, considering the heavy redemption pressure in the next financial year. However, net borrowing could be at par with that in this financial year, say economists and bond dealers. In 2017-18, about Rs 2.28 lakh crore of bonds are set to mature. The government borrowing programme will have to account for it. To avoid paying the entire amount at one go, the government enters into arrangements with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or large institutions like insurance companies to swap some of the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?